Accident - Hiker falls during descent in the Alps: fatally injured

A 53-year-old hiker has died in an accident on a mountain tour in the Ammergau Alps. The man had descended from the Pilgerschrofen, a summit of the Säuling, together with two other hikers on New Year's Eve afternoon when he lost his footing on the icy ground, started to slide and fell.

The two other men were unable to prevent the 53-year-old from falling. One of them made an emergency call, while the other climbed down to the accident victim, where he was only able to determine that the man had died. According to police reports on Monday, the hiking group had been on a steep slope on the snow-covered terrain.

The Säuling is a mountain on the German-Austrian border near Schwangau (Ostallgäu district).

PM

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de