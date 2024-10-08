Highway's Ghostly Eater Warned About by Authorities: References Crumb Devourer

In North Rhine-Westphalia, an unexpected photo was captured by a speeding law enforcement device on the A45 near Dortmund. The image featured a person dressed in a humorous costume, specifically resembling a renowned character from either the Muppet Show or Sesame Street, sitting in the driver's seat of an Audi. Despite the hilarity of the situation, the officers remained professional and issued a warning against such risky behavior.

The individual behind the wheel, donning the Cookie Monster getup, was spotted exceeding the speed limit by 11 kilometers per hour during the evening of September 20th. Whether this was done intentionally to secure a memorable photograph, framed as a humorous memento, remains unclear.

Nevertheless, the authorities warned that such reckless activities drastically amplify the probability of accidents. The elaborate costume obstructs the driver's sight lines, potentially leading to catastrophic incidents and placing countless lives in jeopardy. In the worst-case scenario, it could even lead to the loss of life. The officers, speaking gravity, stated, "The amusement derived from a Muppet Show mask can swiftly escalate into a grave situation. It will provide no solace to the family of a victim if the offender expresses regret for their costume prank in court."

The fine for the speeding violation amounts to 40 euros. A notification of the penalty will be sent to the Audi's registered owner, a 57-year-old man hailing from Hagen.

The 57-year-old man, who was identified as the Audi's owner, expressed his regret to the police for his reckless actions. Despite wearing a Cookie Monster costume, he was still responsible for ensuring safe driving conditions, as highlighted by the local police.

Read also: