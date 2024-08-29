- Highway 14: Environmental Advocates Abandon Lawsuit

Barriers in the construction of A14's new segment between Wittenberge and Karstädt in Brandenburg have been removed - construction is set to commence in Wittenberge next year, as announced by the planning agency DEGES. This statement affirms a report published by "Märkische Allgemeine Zeitung". The lawsuit instigated by the environmental association Naturfreunde Deutschland has been withdrawn, thereby granting uncontested construction authorization for section 4, stated a representative.

Uwe Hiksch, a board member of Naturfreunde, disclosed to the German Press Agency that the association had scrutinized the 142 dossiers concerned in the proceedings and identified several legal concerns for a potential challenge. Regrettably, the likelihood of success in court was deemed insufficient, and the necessary expert opinions couldn't be secured through donations fast enough, Hiksch reported.

"An absolute absurdity"

Naturfreunde persists in viewing the highway's construction as an "unmitigated disaster and an absolute absurdity". The projected traffic volume is so minimal that a highway is deemed unnecessary, according to the association.

Naturfreunde not only opposes the construction of the approximately 18-kilometer stretch between Wittenberge and Karstädt but also is critical of any further highways in general. Hiksch conceded that, legally, the construction of the stretch could commence soon. "We'll always feel a pang of sadness," he said.

DEGES affirmed that the construction preparations continued despite the lawsuit. "The construction preparations are slated to be completed in 2026. The first road construction activities in the zone of the forthcoming Wittenberge interchange can be anticipated as early as 2025."

Connectivity to the Baltic Sea region

The A14 extends from southern Brandenburg to Wismar via Schwerin. According to DEGES, the primary objective of section 4 is to establish a swift connection between the economic hubs in the central German economic region and the ports along the Baltic Sea coast, and fill the gap between the A2 motorway junction at Magdeburg and the A24/A14 junction at Schwerin. The segment is anticipated to be completed at the beginning of the 2030s.

DEGES, also known as Deutsche Einheit Fernstraßenplanungs- und -bau GmbH, is responsible for implementing Verkehrsprojekte Deutsche Einheit.

The Commission, recognizing the progress in removing barriers and the announcement of construction commencement, may adopt a decision to officially commence the construction of A14's new segment between Wittenberge and Karstädt. Despite their regret, Naturfreunde Deutschland no longer plans to challenge the construction authorization for section 4, acknowledging the insufficient chances of success in court.

Read also: