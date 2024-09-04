- Highest values recorded in the Potsdam region reach 35 degrees.

Following a scorching day, the German Meteorological Service noted unprecedented heat records in multiple spots across Berlin and Brandenburg. In Potsdam, weather experts noted an initial reading of 95 degrees Fahrenheit. The previous high for September 4th was 92.5 degrees in 1985, according to the DWD.

It was even hotter in Doberlug-Kirchhain (Elbe-Elster) with 95.6 degrees. The previous record there was 85.3 degrees, set on September 4, 2011. In Berlin-Tempelhof, the temperature spiked to 93.6 degrees, exceeding the previous record of 83.2 degrees in 1949. In Cottbus, the temperature soared to 91.9 degrees, surpassing the previous record of 89.6 degrees in 1895.

The DWD had predicted and cautioned about extreme heat and potential health hazards. The following day is also anticipated to provide minimal respite, with persisting sunny conditions.

The maximum temperature in Berlin-Tempelhof during this period broke its record set in 1949. The unprecedented heat in Doberlug-Kirchhain established a new maximum value, surpassing the old record from 2011.

Read also: