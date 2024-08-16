Skip to content
Highest temperatures in Schipkau - Berlin with more than 32 degrees

The past few days brought Berlin and Brandenburg plenty of sunshine and high temperatures. Particularly high values were recorded in southern Brandenburg.

It was particularly hot in the South of Brandenburg.

Especially in the south of Brandenburg**, meteorologists have recorded high temperatures in recent days. In Cottbus, a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius was measured on Thursday, as a spokesperson for the German Weather Service said. However, the highest value of the past days was recorded further south in Schipkau: On Wednesday, temperatures there reached 34.1 degrees. On this day, almost all stations in Brandenburg recorded temperatures above 31 degrees Celsius.

In Berlin, the thermometer on the Tempelhofer Field showed 32.6 degrees Celsius on Wednesday. In the Brandenburg state capital Potsdam, 33.7 degrees Celsius were measured. For Friday, the DWD has issued a heat warning for South Brandenburg.**

Despite the heatwave affecting various parts of Brandenburg, Cottbus recorded a maximum temperature of 30.2 degrees Celsius on Thursday, making it one of the hottest spots in the region. Surprisingly, neighboring Cottbus-Drewitz experienced even higher temperatures, with a peak of 31.2 degrees Celsius recorded on the same day.

