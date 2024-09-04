- Highest fire risk alert declared in Saxony's northern regions for forest fires

The risk of woodland blazes is escalating in Saxony. As per the report from state-owned entity Sachsenforst, the highest warning level 5 is forecasted for today in the northern regions of Meißen, Görlitz, Bautzen, and Nordsachsen. Marco Horn from Sachsenforst warned, "Even a tiny flame can ignite a wildfire in these areas."

The pine forests in the northern regions of the state are noticeably scant compared to other areas. With the ground covered in dry grass, a fire can easily spread rapidly. Horn urged caution, reminding everyone that humans are primarily responsible for these forest fires.

The German Weather Service predicts no significant rainfall this week except for localized heavy showers in the western parts of Saxony. Even these showers, as stated by meteorologist Cathleen Hickmann, won't mitigate the wildfire risk. Temperatures will remain high and humidity low until the weekend.

Saxony employs five levels of forest fire danger, with level 1 indicating minimal risk and level 5 signifying extreme risk. At levels 4 and 5, individuals are advised to steer clear of affected forest areas, and for those still in the woods, sticking to main paths is recommended. Additional restrictions may be imposed by the districts.

Since the start of the year, there have been 64 forest fires reported in Saxony by August's end, as per Sachsenforst. This is in contrast to the 58 forest fires reported for the entire previous year. Two years ago, numerous major blazes swept through various forests in Saxony, leading to substantial investment from the state government in fire prevention efforts.

Given the current dry conditions and high temperatures, the German Weather Service advises that the warning level 5 for woodland blazes will remain in effect for the northern regions of Meißen, Görlitz, Bautzen, and Nordsachsen. Despite the predicted localized heavy showers, these rainfalls are unlikely to significantly reduce the wildfire risk due to the continued high temperatures and low humidity.

