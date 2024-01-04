Flood situation - Highest alert level reached in Bennungen

The flood situation in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz remains tense. The water level on the Helme in Bennungen was reported at 2.42 meters on Thursday morning, exceeding the highest alert level 4. A state of emergency was declared in the district of Mansfeld-Südharz shortly before the turn of the year. The Helme river had burst its banks in places.

The towns of Berga, Kelbra and Bennungen, as well as the Sangerhausen district of Oberröblingen, are among those affected by the flooding in the district. Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD), Federal Environment Minister Steffi Lemke (Greens) and Minister President Reiner Haseloff (CDU) want to come to Oberröblingen at midday to get an idea of the situation. A visit to a facility for filling sandbags in Berga is also planned.

According to a spokeswoman, the German Armed Forces are already preparing for a deployment in Mansfeld-Südharz. A total of 150 soldiers have been requested to help fill and lay out sandbags and secure dykes for a week from Monday.

Meanwhile, the German Weather Service lifted its storm warning for heavy continuous rain on Thursday morning.

