Hamm - Higher Regional Court to hear pug dispute in October 2024

The long-running dispute over a pug from Ahlen in Münsterland that was seized and sold on eBay classifieds will go before the Higher Regional Court (OLG) in Hamm in the fall of 2024. According to a spokesperson, the hearing has now been scheduled for October 21. The spokesperson explained the long lead time due to a large number of other proceedings with which the senate is burdened and problems in finding a date with the lawyers.

Following the ruling by the Münster Regional Court on April 5, 2023, the buyer of the dog appealed to the Higher Regional Court. In the lower court, the plaintiff had suffered a defeat in the civil proceedings. The dog owner wanted to claim several thousand euros for veterinary costs. In her opinion, the pug had several illnesses when she bought it, which the city of Ahlen as the seller had not declared.

However, the regional court did not share this view and only awarded the woman 226 euros plus interest for costs incurred, which the city of Ahlen must now pay. The regional court was unable to establish that the animal had other illnesses in addition to eye irritation, as claimed by the plaintiff. The court only found fault with the lack of vaccination. The value of the claim was around 19,000 euros.

Pug "Edda", later renamed "Wilma" by her new owner, had made headlines after the animal was seized from a debtor by the city of Ahlen (Warendorf district) in 2018 and sold online for 690 euros to a woman from Wülfrath (Mettmann district). The buyer felt deceived because the pug was not healthy, contrary to the information in the online advertisement.

Source: www.stern.de