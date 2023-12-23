Crime - Higher occupancy in prisons: Almost 9700 people in custody

As the coronavirus pandemic subsides, Bavaria's prisons are getting fuller again: according to the latest data from the end of October, 9,658 prison places were occupied in the state. Last year, the average was 9032. The lower occupancy figures in 2021 and 2022 were intentional and not representative, the Bavarian Ministry of Justice in Munich told Deutsche Presse-Agentur when asked. This is because the number of new admissions was reduced during the coronavirus pandemic in order to create space for quarantines, for example. "Since then, the occupancy figures have been rising steadily again."

Bavaria has 36 prisons and 6 youth detention centers with a total of 11,922 places - so there is still plenty of capacity available. "The Bavarian prison system is using the current low prisoner numbers in particular to reduce the occupancy of communal areas and place prisoners predominantly in solitary confinement," explained the ministry.

By far the largest proportion of prisoners in prisons are male - 9073 men compared to 585 women. Just under two thirds (6304) of all inmates were serving a sentence. This includes 43 people - all men - who are in preventive detention after their actual prison sentence due to the seriousness of their crime. A further 3087 people were in pre-trial detention on the reporting date, 158 men and women were in custody pending deportation. 141 people were still minors.

Most of the inmates (1643) were most recently in custody for crimes against persons (excluding road traffic), including assault, manslaughter and murder. Theft and embezzlement also landed many (1083) behind bars, followed by other property offenses (798). 577 were imprisoned for sexual assault and rape.

Source: www.stern.de