Higher-level employees within the Secret Service are resigning amidst the organization's internal chaos.

Additional top-tier figures in the U.S. Secret Service are leaving their posts as the agency persistently faces criticism for security lapses and confronts scrutiny regarding its management of two suspected assassination attempts against ex-President Donald Trump, as stated by several insiders...

The rally venue for the previous Republican presidential candidate, ex-President Donald Trump,...
The rally venue for the previous Republican presidential candidate, ex-President Donald Trump, stands vacant and strewn with waste on July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pennsylvania (AP).

The retirement announcements were made prior to the July 13 event in Butler, Pennsylvania, where an individual attempted to assassinate Trump, hitting him in the ear, according to CNN's sources. These departures create a void in leadership expertise as the institution navigates its path forward.

Director Kimberly Cheatle of the Secret Service stepped down in the wake of the rally attempt on Trump's life, and the official in charge of protective operations retired earlier this month.

During the July rally, a Secret Service agent successfully managed to shoot and eliminate the would-be assassin. Currently, federal prosecutors have charged Ryan Routh in relation to an earlier attempt on Trump's life this month at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida, where the former president was golfing.

Sources stated that Vince Tutoni, who currently serves as the acting deputy director of the Secret Service after Ronald Rowe's appointment as acting director in late July, will be departing shortly. Prior to this, Tutoni held the position of assistant director for Intergovernmental and Legislative Affairs.

Brian Lambert, assistant director of the Office of Investigations, is also planning to leave in the upcoming weeks, sources mentioned.

John Buckley, the special agent in charge of the Office of Protective Operations, has announced his intentions to retire in the near future.

CNN reached out to the Secret Service for a response.

CNN’s Sean Lyngaas contributed to this report.

Following the attempt on Trump's life at the July rally, political discussions surrounding the effectiveness and preparedness of the Secret Service intensified. The resignation of John Buckley, the special agent in charge of the Office of Protective Operations, adds to the political debate about the agency's leadership during a critical time.

