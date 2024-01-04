Keel - High water: NOK ferries restrict operations

Due to the persistent rainfall and the associated flooding, the ferries in the Kiel Canal have restricted operations. The rainwater is flowing into the canal with a time delay, leading to high water levels, according to a spokesperson for the Waterways and Shipping Administration on Thursday. The rivers flowing into the canal are also currently carrying a lot of water.

At the same time, the canal at Brunsbüttel is being drained, resulting in a broad wave running through the Kiel Canal after heavy rainfall. If a water level of around 5.20 meters is exceeded, operations for heavy vehicles have to be suspended. The ferries would no longer be able to get ashore under the ramps due to the height of the water.

From a water level of around 5.30 meters, operations must be suspended for all vehicles - until the water level drops again. According to the spokesperson, the ferry drivers in particular keep an eye on the water levels and can decide independently. As a result, it is not possible to accurately predict which ferries will be canceled.

Numerous streets in Lübeck are also still flooded. The street "An der Obertrave" on the edge of Lübeck's old town island looks like a lake, residents told the newspaper "Lübecker Nachrichten". The brownish floodwaters reached as far as the residential buildings on one side and the historic salt warehouses on the other.

The adjacent streets of the old town and some traffic routes in the Travemünde district were also closed on Friday due to flooding. No people have been injured so far, said a police spokeswoman.

There is no sign of the flood situation easing for the time being. According to the Federal Maritime and Hydrographic Agency (BSH), the water level in the Bay of Lübeck is expected to be up to 1.50 meters above the calculated mean high tide of the past 20 years by Thursday evening. In the night to Thursday, the high tide will still be around one meter above the average water level.

Source: www.stern.de