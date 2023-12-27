Flood - High water levels in rivers: Warning of flooding

Some river basins in Brandenburg are also flooded. On the Elbe, Havel and Black Elster, for example, experts are keeping an eye on developments.

The lowest flood alert level one was largely in force on Wednesday morning. This means that bodies of water could burst their banks. According to information from the State Office for the Environment in Brandenburg, this category has been declared for some Elbe levels in the Elbe-Elster district and the Prignitz district, in the area of the Lausitzer Neiße, the Schwarze Elster, the Havel and the Stepenitz.

According to the current forecast, the flood waves in the Prignitz district on the Elbe over New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will lead to a protracted peak of around 6.15 meters at the Wittenberge gauge, according to the State Office for the Environment. "Alert level 3 is not expected to be reached." The flood monitoring center is continuing to keep an eye on the situation on the Elbe.

The high water level of the Elbe is also causing the Havel to back up, which could lead to flooding of the foreland areas below Rathenow. As a precautionary measure, the State Environment Agency is monitoring the dykes here and the pumping stations are in operation, the authority announced. In the area of the Black Elster, the possibility of reaching and slightly exceeding the guideline value of alert level 2 at the Herzberg gauge cannot be completely ruled out.

In the Lausitzer Neiße river basin, 2.72 meters were measured on Wednesday at the Klein Bademeusel gauge (Spree-Neiße district) with water levels still rising slightly. It is expected that the foreland of the dykes will begin to flood. "The flood wave will probably not lead to the guideline values of alert level 1 being exceeded in Guben."

There was also a flood warning for the Oder. "Water levels are currently rising on the Grenzoder and the guideline water level for alert level I at the Ratzdorf and Eisenhüttenstadt flood warning gauges may be exceeded at the weekend, the State Office for the Environment announced on Wednesday afternoon.

Many regions in Germany are on flood alert after heavy rainfall. In Dresden, the flooding of the Elbe was approaching the second-highest alert level three. In some federal states, towns were flooded and residents were evacuated to safety. At alert level three, properties, streets and cellars are expected to be flooded.

Flood warnings

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de