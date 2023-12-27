Flood - High water levels in rivers: Alert level one declared

There is also flooding in some river basins in Brandenburg. However, the lowest alert level one was in force on Wednesday morning, which means that bodies of water could burst their banks. According to information from the State Office for the Environment in Brandenburg, this category was declared for some Elbe levels in the Elbe-Elster district and the Prignitz district, in the area of the Lausitzer Neiße, the Schwarze Elster and the Stepenitz. Flooding of roads and cellars is not yet to be expected in category one.

Flood warnings were also issued on Wednesday for the Oder and the Lower Havel, according to the Internet portal on the flood situation. Water levels are rising at the Oder gauges in Ratzdorf, Eisenhüttenstadt and Frankfurt. For the Lower Havel, it was also reported that the alert level one guideline value would be reached on Friday.

Many regions in Germany are on flood alert after heavy rainfall. In Dresden, the flooding of the Elbe was approaching the second-highest alert level three. In some federal states, towns were flooded and residents were evacuated to safety. At alert level three, properties, streets and cellars are expected to be flooded.

Source: www.stern.de