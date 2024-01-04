Flood - High water levels in Rhineland-Palatinate

The flood situation in Rhineland-Palatinate has worsened in some places. Among other things, rising water levels were recorded on the Moselle on Thursday. "We have prepared everything and have to wait and see how the discharge situation develops," said the mayor of Zell, Hans-Peter Döpgen, to the German Press Agency. The flood protection wall has been raised by dam beams, which are currently keeping water out of the town.

"At the moment we still have 30 centimeters," said Döpgen. "We hope it goes well, but it will be very tight. It's a matter of centimetres, which is what we're getting reported from the inflow." Basically, the town has known the situation "for generations" and is prepared for it. "But it's always associated with effort and damage for the population." The peak wave is expected in the late afternoon.

According to the district of Cochem-Zell, the B49 through road in Cochem is flooded. Due to the situation, there will be restrictions on visits to the district administration up to and including Friday. The police reported that the road maintenance department, the fire department and the technical relief organization (THW) were deployed. Several roads are closed.

In Odenbach (Kusel district), the river Glan reached its highest level of 4.81 meters on Thursday, according to the fire department. "In the center of the village, the state road was closed and a few cellars are under water," said fire chief Daniel Becker. "Everything is being cleared out of the first floor or cellar and life is being moved up a floor." The water level is dropping one centimeter per hour. "And the forecasts for the next few days look good," said Becker.

In view of the flooding, many people along the Ahr are tense and worried these days, but also feel sympathy for those affected who have to leave their homes or are fighting for the stability of the dykes. "Many people tingle when it rains," says Ahr district councillor Cornelia Weigand (non-party) to the German Press Agency. "The situation is not yet problematic on the Ahr and it also looks as if it will remain relatively calm," emphasized Weigand. But also: "We are constantly monitoring the water levels."

According to the forecast, continuous rain is expected to continue in Rhineland-Palatinate until Friday. On Thursday morning, the German Weather Service issued severe weather warnings in the east and north of the state, with a further 25 to 40 liters of rain per square meter possible in congested areas. In the east, the situation should improve by midday, in the north this is not expected until Friday.

The flood situation remained tense. The district of Kusel warned of danger due to rising water levels in the area of the river Glan. According to the Rhineland-Palatinate Flood Forecasting Center, the threshold of a ten-year flood was exceeded on Thursday at the Nanzdietschweiler gauge in the western Palatinate.

Homepage town of Zell Homepage district of Cochem-Zell

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de