High water levels and continuous rain in Saxony-Anhalt

The rain over Saxony-Anhalt is continuing on Christmas Eve, which could cause water levels to rise further. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), significantly more water fell from the sky between Saturday and Sunday morning on the Harzer Brocken, in Tangerhütte (Stendal district), in

A marker shows the water level. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Weather - High water levels and continuous rain in Saxony-Anhalt

The rain over Saxony-Anhalt is continuing on Christmas Eve, which could cause water levels to rise further. According to the German Weather Service (DWD), significantly more water fell from the sky between Saturday and Sunday morning on the Harzer Brocken, in Tangerhütte (Stendal district), in Naumburg (Burgenland district) and in Wittenberg.

The flood forecasting center issued warnings for the Mulde, Aller and Havel rivers. Alert levels 1 and 2 were exceeded at several measuring points in the state, and in Wolmirstedt in the district of Börde and in Tylsen in the Altmark district of Salzwedel, the values even exceeded alert level 3.

According to the DWD weather forecast, the situation is not expected to improve on Sunday either. According to the forecast, it will remain overcast and rainy on Christmas Eve with temperatures between 9 and 13 degrees. It will also continue to rain on the night of Christmas Day. Experts warned of a hurricane on the Brocken.

