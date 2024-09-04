Pursuit by Law Enforcement in Siegen - High-speed motorcycle rider disregarding road safety, posing threats to fellow drivers.

During a run from the cops, a biker on the Siegen city highway gave two car drivers a frightening close call. The 23-year-old biker caught the cops' attention for speeding excessively on a Tuesday, leading to a high-speed chase with an Officer on a bike, as reported by the authorities.

As per the police report, the biker scorched away at speeds reaching 200 km/h, managing to outmaneuver the officer for a short while. Before exiting, he hazardously zipped past two cars by swerving between them. One of the drivers was caught off guard by the stunt and came close to crashing into a barrier.

The biker then carried on his getaway but ultimately surrendered. The cops impounded his bike, and they're now on the hunt for the two car drivers who had a near-miss during the chase.

The high-speed chase took place on the city motorway, with the biker narrowly avoiding collisions with other vehicles. The sudden swerve of the biker on the city motorway left one of the car drivers experiencing a close call with a barrier.

