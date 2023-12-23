Skip to content
High sickness rate causes major delays at BER

High sickness rate causes major delays at BER

Air traffic - High sickness rate causes major delays at BER

In the middle of the Christmas travel season, there have been severe delays in take-offs at the capital's BER airport. The reason for this was a high sickness rate at a ground handling service provider, an airport spokeswoman said on Saturday. This is causing major delays in handling. The "Bild" newspaper first reported on the delays at the airport. For example, a take-off to Lanzarote scheduled for 12.00 noon was postponed to 8.20 pm. Take-off times to Malaga, Helsinki and Istanbul were postponed by up to three hours.

