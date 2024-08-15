- High-sea racer makes in high dune station

Swift, robust, agile, spartan - all these adjectives describe high-sea racing boats of Class 40. The 12.5-meter long and 4.5-meter wide "offshore racer" of the "Next Generation Sailing" team was moored in the Marina Hohe Düne. There, it took on the name of the new sponsor "Task Engineering", a German-Danish supplier for the offshore wind energy industry.

"This boat is a pure racer with no comfort, built solely for high-sea races. It can reach up to 30 knots. What's also unique is that it's sailed by just two people," said Melwin Fink (22), who sails this high-tech boat with Lennart Burke (25) in regattas across the world's oceans.

In October, the two skippers aim to break the record in the Round Denmark regatta. "That's a record route of 720 nautical miles from Esbjerg in the North Sea to Aarhus in the Baltic Sea," said Fink.

The next big regatta for the "Next Generation Sailing Team" is the Transat Jacques Vabre 2025, which leads non-stop from France to the Caribbean. This 4,500 nautical miles (8,334 kilometers) long regatta is one of the world's largest. Last year, the young team Burke/Fink finished 15th in their debut.

The "Task Engineering" sponsorship extends beyond the Marina Hohe Düne, as they also provide key components for offshore wind energy projects worldwide. Despite its offshore racing capabilities, the Class 40 boat is not designed for leisurely cruises, as it's primarily used in intense high-sea competitions.

