Berlin - High-rise fire in Neukölln: 14-year-old arrested

Two boys aged 13 and 14 are suspected of serious arson after a high-rise fire in Berlin-Neukölln. The 14-year-old was provisionally arrested on Saturday night, as the Berlin police reported on Saturday. He was later picked up by his parents. The 13-year-old is known by name. A witness had provided information about the suspects.

According to initial investigations, the two boys set fire to a mattress in the hallway on the first floor. According to the fire department, a large contingent of around 90 firefighters arrived on Friday evening. There were no injuries.

16 apartments checked by firefighters

When the firefighters arrived, the flames had already reached the second floor, according to the police. An apartment and a conservatory on the second floor as well as a balcony on the second floor of the multi-storey building were severely damaged by the flames, according to the fire department.

As part of the firefighting operations, the firefighters checked 16 apartments to ensure that there were no more residents inside, according to the police. Several residents were brought to safety via the stairwell, the fire department reported. The majority of people were able to save themselves. The fire was quickly extinguished, as the fire department announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Extensive ventilation due to heavy smoke development

Extensive ventilation of the apartments was necessary due to the heavy smoke development. Apartments on the upper floors were also affected. A total of four apartments were temporarily uninhabitable. The residents stayed with family members and friends.

On Saturday, a spokesperson for the fire department confirmed that burning furnishings in the hallway of the apartment building in Aronsstraße were the cause of the fire. On Friday, it was initially reported that the fire had broken out in the garbage room of the house. The investigation by the LKA's fire investigation department is ongoing.

