Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewspolicefire departmentcriminalityfiresberlinhigh-rise firearson

High-rise fire: Arson suspected by young people

Following a fire in a high-rise building in Berlin-Neukölln, two boys aged 13 and 14 are suspected of serious arson. According to initial investigations, they set fire to a mattress in the hallway on the first floor, Berlin police reported on Saturday. There were no injuries.

 and  Ksenia Johnson
1 min read
A blue light on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
A blue light on the roof of a fire department vehicle. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Berlin-Neukölln - High-rise fire: Arson suspected by young people

Following a fire in a high-rise building in Berlin-Neukölln, two boys aged 13 and 14 are suspected of serious arson. According to initial investigations, they set fire to a mattress in the hallway on the first floor, Berlin police reported on Saturday. There were no injuries.

Burning furnishings in the hallway were the cause of the fire, the fire department confirmed on Saturday. On Friday, it was initially reported that the fire had broken out in the garbage room of the high-rise building.

An apartment and a conservatory on the second floor as well as a balcony on the second floor of the multi-storey building were severely damaged by the flames, the fire department said. Extensive ventilation of the apartments was necessary due to the heavy smoke development. According to the fire department, apartments on the upper floors were also affected and four are currently uninhabitable. The residents were accommodated elsewhere.

The fire department arrived in Aronsstraße on Friday evening with a large contingent of around 90 firefighters. The emergency services brought several residents to safety via the stairwell. Most of the people were able to save themselves. The fire was quickly extinguished, the fire department announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Fire department on X

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

An ambulance on a mission. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Car overturns on highway: three injured

Three people have been injured in a traffic accident on the Autobahn 2 near Hanover - one woman seriously. A car overturned at the junction of the A2 and A37 on Saturday night and came to a halt on the grass verge, according to the fire department. The seriously injured 58-year-old female...

 and  Yaroslav Smith
Members Public
A fire engine with flashing blue lights on the road. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Terrace fire causes six-figure damage

A fire on a terrace in the district of Erding has caused six-figure damage. The fire broke out on the terrace of an apartment building in Lengdorf on Friday for reasons that were initially unclear. According to the police on Saturday, all residents were able to leave the building on their own....

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public

Latest