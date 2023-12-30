Berlin-Neukölln - High-rise fire: Arson suspected by young people

Following a fire in a high-rise building in Berlin-Neukölln, two boys aged 13 and 14 are suspected of serious arson. According to initial investigations, they set fire to a mattress in the hallway on the first floor, Berlin police reported on Saturday. There were no injuries.

Burning furnishings in the hallway were the cause of the fire, the fire department confirmed on Saturday. On Friday, it was initially reported that the fire had broken out in the garbage room of the high-rise building.

An apartment and a conservatory on the second floor as well as a balcony on the second floor of the multi-storey building were severely damaged by the flames, the fire department said. Extensive ventilation of the apartments was necessary due to the heavy smoke development. According to the fire department, apartments on the upper floors were also affected and four are currently uninhabitable. The residents were accommodated elsewhere.

The fire department arrived in Aronsstraße on Friday evening with a large contingent of around 90 firefighters. The emergency services brought several residents to safety via the stairwell. Most of the people were able to save themselves. The fire was quickly extinguished, the fire department announced on the X platform (formerly Twitter) on Friday.

Fire department on X

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de