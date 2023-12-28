Skip to content
Fire department operation - High property damage after fire in Werneck

A fire in the roof truss of a terraced house in Werneck in Lower Franconia (district of Schweinfurt) has caused extensive material damage. According to a spokesperson on Thursday, the fire broke out late on Wednesday evening. There were initially no known injuries, the spokesperson said. The criminal investigation department is now investigating how the fire started. According to initial estimates, the damage was in the low six-figure range.

