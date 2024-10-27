High-profile skier Hirscher expresses enthusiasm over an unusual racing attire

In the initial event of the World Cup season, renowned skier Marcel Hirscher made an impressive return, securing a 23rd position and earning points in Sölden's giant slalom event on the Rettenbach glacier. The nail-biting victory went to Alexander Steen Olsen from Norway. The Norwegian trio of Henrik Kristoffersen and Atle Lie McGrath completed the podium. Surprisingly, Swiss favorite Marco Odermatt, who dominated the giant slaloms last winter with nine victories out of ten, had an early exit in the first run.

Germany added a few bright spots to the competition. Alexander Schmid, who had been grappling with health issues, managed a commendable 16th place finish. Slalom specialist Linus Straßer achieved his second-best result in a giant slalom, placing 22nd, in his 25th career run. This was also his best result in almost seven years. Jonas Stockinger, last season's European Cup champion, delivered his top score, finishing 25th in his ninth World Cup start. Lucas Pinheiro Braathen, now representing Brazil instead of Norway, narrowly missed the podium, ending his race in fourth place.

Hirscher expressed his excitement about returning to the ski stage, despite the challenges with his equipment. The eight-time overall World Cup champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist, and seven-time World Championship gold medalist participated in his first race in over five years. Every move and turn made by the Austrian was captured by cameras. A mix of red-white-red and Oranje flags waved in support of him in the finish area. Despite switching countries, his technical skills and speed remained unmatched.

Rumors about the timing of Hirscher's comeback and his potential form had been swirling in the days leading up to the race. "It would already be a sensation if he makes it to the second run" was a comment by the 67-time World Cup winner, two-time Olympic champion, and seven-time World Championship gold medalist. Starting with number 34, Hirscher improved significantly from 28th in the first run to 23rd in the final.

Sports enthusiasts eagerly watched Hirscher's return in the world of skiing, particularly in the giant slalom event. Despite facing equipment challenges, Hirscher's mastery over the slopes remained evident, showcasing his enduring love for sports.

Read also: