Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
German Federal StatesNewsEconomic crime

High damage from economic crime in the South West

Fraud and corruption affect not only state and private individuals, but also companies. The damage amount is significantly increasing.

 and  Wendy Allen
1 min read
The recorded damage from economic crime in North Rhine-Westphalia has more than doubled.
The recorded damage from economic crime in North Rhine-Westphalia has more than doubled.

- High damage from economic crime in the South West

Economic Crime Damage in Baden-Württemberg Spikes in 2023

Economic crime damage in Baden-Württemberg surged in 2023. The financial damage increased by 181.9% to around 618 million euros, according to the State Ministry of the Interior in Stuttgart. This means it accounted for nearly half of the total crime-related damage in the state, which amounted to approximately 1.14 billion euros. Simultaneously, the number of economic crime cases rose by 14.3% to 4,053. The ministry noted that cases involving hundreds or thousands of individual incidents significantly impacted the statistics.

Meanwhile, police registered a total of 39 investigations against organized crime groups in 2023. In slightly less than half of these cases (17), the focus was on drug-related offenses. Six cases involved economic and cybercrime, while three targeted property crime. In 2022, a total of 36 investigations were recorded.

The surge in economic crime damage led to a significant increase in the overall crime-related damage in Baden-Württemberg. Addressing this issue and reducing economic crimes is crucial to mitigate the financial burden on individuals and businesses within the state.

Read also:

Comments

Related

Latest