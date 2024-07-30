- High damage from economic crime in the South West

Economic Crime Damage in Baden-Württemberg Spikes in 2023

Economic crime damage in Baden-Württemberg surged in 2023. The financial damage increased by 181.9% to around 618 million euros, according to the State Ministry of the Interior in Stuttgart. This means it accounted for nearly half of the total crime-related damage in the state, which amounted to approximately 1.14 billion euros. Simultaneously, the number of economic crime cases rose by 14.3% to 4,053. The ministry noted that cases involving hundreds or thousands of individual incidents significantly impacted the statistics.

Meanwhile, police registered a total of 39 investigations against organized crime groups in 2023. In slightly less than half of these cases (17), the focus was on drug-related offenses. Six cases involved economic and cybercrime, while three targeted property crime. In 2022, a total of 36 investigations were recorded.

The surge in economic crime damage led to a significant increase in the overall crime-related damage in Baden-Württemberg. Addressing this issue and reducing economic crimes is crucial to mitigate the financial burden on individuals and businesses within the state.

