HFC gives away a 2:0 lead in Essen

3rd league - HFC gives away a 2:0 lead in Essen

Hallescher FC squandered a 2-0 lead in the last game of the year and lost their visit to Rot-Weiß Essen 2:3 (1:0) on Tuesday. Aljaz Casar (22) and Besar Halimi (49) had given the visitors a 2-0 lead in front of 14,867 spectators at the Hafenstrasse stadium. Cedric Harenbrock (63'), Enrique Lofolomo (80', own goal) and Leonardo Vonic (90') turned the game in the home side's favor. After their eleventh defeat of the season, Halle are in danger of dropping into the relegation zone if SV Waldhof Mannheim win their home game against Viktoria Köln on Wednesday.

The home side got off to the better start on a pitch soaked by persistent rain. As early as the fourth minute, HFC keeper Sven Müller made a brilliant save from Ron Berlinski's shot from five meters out to prevent the visitors from going behind. The visitors took the lead out of nowhere. A pass from Timur Gayret landed at the feet of Casar, who struck a low shot into the corner from 25 meters. The goal gave the home side confidence and they did not allow any more clear-cut chances until the break. In stoppage time, the referee disallowed a goal by Jonas Nietfeld for offside.

Essen also had the first dangerous move after the break. Casar deflected a cross from the hosts into his own box. But Müller was on hand again. The team from Halle increased the lead to 2:0 almost on the counter-attack when Halimi curled the ball into the corner from a Jonas Nietfeld pass.

Essen keeper Jakob Golz then kept his team in the game with three brilliant saves from Dominic Baumann (53', 55') and Nico Hug (53'). Halle came under enormous pressure after Cedric Harenbrock's (63') surprising goal. Moussa Doumbouya's header (70') flew inches wide of the goal. Seven minutes later, Lofolomo prevented the equalizer with an artistic save on the line, but three minutes later he was the unlucky one with his own goal. Vonic also stole a point for Halle in the last minute.

