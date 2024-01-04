Hezbollah will not remain silent - but will not attack either

One day after the deadly attack on a Hamas leader in Lebanon, the head of Hezbollah speaks out. His speech is also being closely followed in the White House. There are currently no signs that the pro-Iranian militia wants to open a front against Israel.

The head of the Lebanese Hezbollah militia, Hassan Nasrallah, has condemned the killing of deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Aruri in Beirut as an outrageous act of Israeli aggression. It was a "great, dangerous crime to which we must not remain silent", he said in his first statement after the death of al-Aruri the previous day. Israel is weakened, Nasrallah explained in the televised speech. Even with God's will, Israel would not be able to achieve its war aims. Should Israel attack Lebanon, there would be no restrictions and no rules for Hezbollah.

The Israeli military spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, commented on the question of how Israel is preparing for a possible attack by Hezbollah: "I will not answer what you just mentioned. We are concentrating on the fight against Hamas." Israel wants to crush Hamas after the surprise attack on Israel on October 7 and has so far neither confirmed nor denied al-Aruri's assassination.

White House spokesman John Kirby, when asked about Nasrallah's speech, said: "We have not seen Hezbollah stand by Hamas." A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said neither Hezbollah nor Israel wanted war. "From what we know, there is no clear urge by Hezbollah to go to war against Israel and vice versa." The US State Department left open who could be responsible for the attack in Beirut.

There is no statement from the radical Islamic Hamas. The Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia had fired rockets from Lebanon after the radical Islamic group attacked Israel, fueling fears of the conflict spreading. The Federal Foreign Office has called on all German nationals remaining in Lebanon to leave the country "as quickly as possible".

