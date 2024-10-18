Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe following paragraphs shall apply:

Hezbollah unveils fresh phase of battle against Israel

 and  Max Becker
1 min read
Smoke ascends over northern Israel following a militant assault by Hezbollah on Thursday.
Smoke ascends over northern Israel following a militant assault by Hezbollah on Thursday.

Hezbollah unveils fresh phase of battle against Israel

According to reports, Hezbollah is allegedly pursuing Israel's ground forces in southern Lebanon with premeditated strategies. This week, their combatants are said to have deployed novel weaponry against Israel for the initial time, as per Hezbollah's declaration. They're engaging in combat following prearranged plans against Israeli troops stationed in southern Lebanon. This week, they've claimed responsibility for downing two Israeli Hermes 450 drones.

The announcement seems to pertain to an explosive-packed drone that managed to bypass Israel's sophisticated air defense system and hit a canteen in a military training facility situated deep within Israel. This incident led to the death of four soldiers and left dozens more injured. Moreover, Hezbollah, sponsored by Iran, announced this week that they had launched a new type of rocket, the Kader 2, towards the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

The following paragraphs shall apply to the actions taken by Hezbollah, as they claim responsibility for the attacks mentioned above, including downing Israeli drones and launching new missiles. These strategies and tactics, as outlined in their declarations, are set to apply in their ongoing conflict with Israel's ground forces in southern Lebanon.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public
The presidential aircraft, identified as Air Force One, touched down in the nation's capital on...
Politics

Potential Brombeer Coalition in Thuringia without a consensus on the Ukraine conflict

Potential Brombeer Coalition in Thuringia without a consensus on the Ukraine conflict 19:17 Putin Slams Ukraine for Lacking Negotiation WillingnessPutin blames Ukraine in its conflict with Russia's war, accusing it of lacking negotiation readiness. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy makes demands but fails to propose any solutions, claims

 and  Ksenia Johnson
Members Public

Latest

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.
Politics

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain.

The clarity regarding the triumphant moment against Ukraine, as per Putin, remains uncertain. 21:34 Human Rights Watchdog: Russians Execute Over a Hundred Captured Ukrainian Soldiers A series of instances have been reported where the Russian military has executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered as prisoners of war. The Ukrainian

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public