Hezbollah unveils fresh phase of battle against Israel

According to reports, Hezbollah is allegedly pursuing Israel's ground forces in southern Lebanon with premeditated strategies. This week, their combatants are said to have deployed novel weaponry against Israel for the initial time, as per Hezbollah's declaration. They're engaging in combat following prearranged plans against Israeli troops stationed in southern Lebanon. This week, they've claimed responsibility for downing two Israeli Hermes 450 drones.

The announcement seems to pertain to an explosive-packed drone that managed to bypass Israel's sophisticated air defense system and hit a canteen in a military training facility situated deep within Israel. This incident led to the death of four soldiers and left dozens more injured. Moreover, Hezbollah, sponsored by Iran, announced this week that they had launched a new type of rocket, the Kader 2, towards the outskirts of Tel Aviv.

The following paragraphs shall apply to the actions taken by Hezbollah, as they claim responsibility for the attacks mentioned above, including downing Israeli drones and launching new missiles. These strategies and tactics, as outlined in their declarations, are set to apply in their ongoing conflict with Israel's ground forces in southern Lebanon.

