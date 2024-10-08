Hezbollah supports the initial attempt at implementing a ceasefire in Lebanon.

"We endorse the political moves spearheaded by Parliament Speaker Berri, aiming to secure a truce. Once this truce is clearly established and diplomacy can step in, further discussions and decisions will be tackled collectively," expressed Deputy Secretary General Naim Qassem.

On October 8 of the previous year, Hezbollah, in a show of unity with Hamas, launched attacks on Israel, following Hamas' assault on Israel from Gaza a day prior. Hezbollah had stated earlier that it would cease its assaults on Israel only after a truce was agreed upon with Hamas in Gaza. However, Israel persisted in demanding that Hezbollah separate its conflict with Israel from the ongoing conflict with Hamas.

Addressing the first-year anniversary of Hezbollah's involvement in the conflict, Qassem did not mention a truce with Gaza as a prerequisite for negotiating a truce in Lebanon. Qassem's speech was his second since Israel assassinated Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah late last month. Since then, Israel has been undertaking restricted incursions into southern Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah, which has continued to send rockets into northern Israel.

Nabih Berri, the leader of the Shiite Amal party, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, has played a significant role in hosting ceasefire negotiations mediated by Western nations.

Last week, Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib informed CNN that Nasrallah had agreed to a temporary truce, as suggested by US President Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron of France, and other allies during the previous month's UN General Assembly. However, Nasrallah was assassinated by Israel shortly thereafter.

According to US officials, the Biden administration is not actively pursuing the revival of the agreement and has instead shifted its focus to limiting Israeli operations in Lebanon and against Iran rather than halting hostilities.

Israeli ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, dismissed Bou Habib's claim in an interview with Sky News, calling it absurd.

Despite the overture towards truce negotiations, the dominant tone of Qassem's speech on Tuesday was one of defiance, underscoring Hezbollah's readiness and potential to carry on its battle against Israel.

"If the enemy persists with its war, then the battlefield will be decisive, and the battlefield lies within our domain," he remarked.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah launched a massive salvo of rockets towards the Israeli cities of Haifa and Kiryat, reportedly one of the largest salvoes since the conflict began. The rockets were launched from Lebanon in two separate barrages, as per the Israel Defense Forces (IDF). Although numerous rockets were intercepted or fell in open areas, according to the military, at least two buildings in Kiryat Yam and Kiryat Motzkin were directly hit, it added.

Earlier in the day, Israel's military declared that it had amplified its "limited, localized, targeted operations" into southwestern Lebanon.

