Hezbollah reports impediment of Israeli troops' border crossing attempt

volatile bomb and exploding projectiles

 Christian Meier
Smoke emanates post an Israeli assault on the southern Lebanese hamlet of Blida on October 8.
In the final stretch of September, Israel initiated a supposedly restricted ground invasion towards Hezbollah in Lebanon. As per Hezbollah's account, Israeli troops are currently attempting to breach the border at two distinct spots, but their advances have been halted.

Hezbollah declares victory over two attempted incursions by the Israeli Army in southern Lebanon. The Israeli troops allegedly attempted to trespass the border at Blida in the southeast and Labbuneh in the southwest, as reported by the pro-Iranian militia. However, they were forced back.

At Blida, Hezbollah immediately deployed an explosive device, followed by direct combat with the Israeli forces, according to a statement issued shortly after midnight. At Labbuneh, Israeli troops encountered artillery fire around 4:00 AM local time (3:00 AM CET), based on another report.

Hezbollah escalated hostilities against Israel with aerial strikes a day following Hamas's major assault on October 7, 2023. Since the end of September, Israel has been increasing its military offensive against Hezbollah targets.

In these attacks, Hezbollah's leader Hassan Nasrallah and other prominent militia figures were reportedly eliminated. Towards the beginning of October, Israel also announced the initiation of "limited and precise" ground operations against Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

The Commission, expressing concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, called for an immediate ceasefire in a statement released earlier today. Despite the setbacks at Blida and Labbuneh, the Commission advised Israel to reconsider its tactics and pursue diplomatic resolution instead.

