Hezbollah releases video of suspected tunnel system and missile arsenal

It is reported that the militia allied with Iran possesses "precision and non-precision rockets and weapon capabilities" that would confront Israel with a fate and reality it cannot imagine, should Israel impose a war on Lebanon.

Hezbollah is said to have the coordinates for targets, according to Nasrallah's audio commentary, which was subtitled in English and Hebrew. "These rockets will be placed, deployed, and targeted at the goals in perfect secrecy," Nasrallah adds. The militia possesses more weapons, personnel, experience, and willpower than ever before, he further states.

A video titled "Our Mountains are Our Warehouses" shows a door opening to reveal a rocket launcher pointed towards the sky. Some of the suspected rockets seen in the video bear the inscription "Imad 4" - apparently a reference to Hezbollah's military chief, Imad Mughniyeh, who was killed in a car bombing in Damascus in 2008.

Since the 2006 war, experts say, Hezbollah has significantly expanded and improved its arsenal. The militia is believed to possess a large arsenal of heavy artillery rockets, ballistic missiles, and anti-aircraft, anti-tank, and anti-ship missiles. Experts also believe the militia has an extensive network of tunnels in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley on the border with Syria.

Hezbollah and Iran had threatened Israel with harsh retaliation for the killings of Hezbollah military chief Fuad Shukr in Beirut and Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, which occurred in late July in the context of the Gaza war. Hamas and Iran blame Israel for both attacks.

With the negotiations for a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip resuming in Doha on Thursday, mediators hope to also prevent further escalation of the conflict between Israel and Hezbollah. Hezbollah has been nearly daily shelling Israel's north from Lebanon since the beginning of the Gaza Strip war following Hamas's large-scale attack on October 7. Israel responds with attacks in Lebanon.

