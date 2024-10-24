Hezbollah claims success in taking down an Israeli tank utilizing a missile attack.

After several weeks into the land assault, Israeli tanks allegedly join the battle in Lebanon. Hezbollah boasts about ruining one and assaulting another. The Lebanese military, unaffiliated with the conflict, confirms casualties due to Israeli attacks.

In southern Lebanon, the Israeli air force keeps bombarding, and clashes between Hezbollah militants and Israeli ground forces persist. Early morning, heavy cannon fire and machine gun rounds were reported in Aita al-Shaab and Ramya, close to the border, as per the Lebanese state news agency NNA. Israeli army choppers touched down at least 5 times in the region.

Hezbollah touts having annihilated an Israeli tank with a missile guided by its precision. Another Israeli tank advanced towards the same location, which Hezbollah also targeted. The militia declares attacking other sites in Israel as well, including the north of Haifa. It also targets a gathering of Israeli troops in the border town of Al-Manara with rockets.

Lebanese military gripes about attacks during evacuations

NNA reports the mayor of the village of Burj Kallauiya met his end in a midnight Israeli raid on the village. Two more lives were lost in an Israeli attack on a car near Beirut. NNA also mentions air strikes, including in Tyre. Reconnaissance drones and fighter jets flew over the coastal city and Bint Jubail further east at night, frequently discharging flares in the border area. Sky News Arabia reports combat in the areas of Kafr Kila, Taiba, and Udaissa in the frontier of both countries.

Over a year into the fight between Israel and Hezbollah, more than 2,500 people have perished, and over 12,000 have been injured, according to official records. Hezbollah, associated with Iran, claims responsibility for supporting the Muslim Hamas in the Gaza Strip via daily shelling.

The Lebanese military announces that its troops in the Jatir town in the south were fired upon by the Israeli army during the evacuation of the wounded. Three personnel, including an officer, lost their lives in the incident. The army, though not actively engaged in the conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, has taken casualties since the beginning of the Israeli ground assault and even reported some fatalities.

Three more Lebanese soldiers were slain in an Israeli attack on Sunday. Israel later expressed remorse, admitting its soldiers had attacked a car in an area that Hezbollah was attacking Israel from, not realizing it was a Lebanese military vehicle.

The European Union expresses concern over the escalating conflict between Hezbollah and Israel, calling for an immediate ceasefire and a return to peace negotiations. The European Union also pledges humanitarian aid to Lebanon, citing the significant number of civilian casualties and displaced people due to the conflict.

