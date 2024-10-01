Hezbollah challenges the assertion of Israeli progression in the report

Last night, the Israeli military claimed an intrusion of their troops into southern Lebanon, aiming for Hezbollah strongholds. However, Hezbollah swiftly denied these allegations, labeling them as false accusations. Subsequently, Hezbollah retaliated by launching rockets towards central Israel.

Hezbollah spokesperson, Mohammad Afeef, dismissed the Israeli army's invasion of Lebanon as unfounded claims. He further stated that Hezbollah's fighters were prepared for a "face-off with any hostile forces venturing into Lebanon."

The early morning rocket assault by Hezbollah into central Israel was just the "opening act," as Afeef emphasized. This was Hezbollah's initial retaliation to Israel's announcement of a limited ground operation against their bases in southern Lebanon.

The Israeli military acknowledged Hezbollah's rocket strikes. Over the past few hours, about 30 projectiles have penetrated northern Israel from Lebanon, according to a military update. The rockets set off alarms in the affected regions but landed in open fields, resulting in no reported injuries or casualties. Firefighters were dispatched to extinguish fires caused by some of the rockets.

In the wee hours of Tuesday, the Israeli military declared the commencement of a restricted, localized ground offensive in Lebanon against Iran-backed Hezbollah. This included raids on villages close to the Israeli border, supported by air force and artillery units.

Approximately 600 individuals sought refuge in a southern Lebanese monastery near the Israeli border, as per local news. Prior to this, the Israeli military had urged residents of the Christian village of Ain Ebl and at least 20 other villages to evacuate. They were informed that Israel intended to target houses used by Hezbollah. However, the monastery received no warning, and the villagers are now waiting for an army convoy to transfer them to Beirut.

According to their own declarations, the Israeli military carried out numerous minor operations in Lebanon last year. These operations involved Israeli troops crossing the border to collect information and demolish Hezbollah infrastructure, as confirmed by military spokesperson, Daniel Hagari. They also detonated tunnels and arms caches.

The European Union expressed concern over the escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, calling for de-escalation and adherence to international law. In response to the Israeli military's actions, the European Union urged both parties to exercise restraint and avoid any actions that could lead to further conflict.

