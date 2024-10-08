Hezbollah announces an assault on an Israeli military facility

Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group supported by Iran, allegedly attacked a significant Israeli military intelligence facility near Tel Aviv once more. According to Israeli media outlets, the group launched a barrage of rockets at Glilot, a coastal suburb of the Mediterranean metropolis. Newspaper reports suggest that this facility serves as the headquarters for Mossad, Israel's foreign intelligence agency. Previously, Hezbollah claimed responsibility for targeting this base in August and October. The air raid sirens blared again in central Israel.

Lebanese news agencies reported two new attacks on southern suburbs of Beirut. A supposed hostile aircraft carried out an attack on an area considered a stronghold for Hezbollah, according to the NNA news agency. A reporter observed smoke rising from the neighborhoods. In the past, Israel had urged the evacuation of more regions in southern Beirut.

The Israeli army also targeted areas in southern Lebanon, including coastal towns, as reported by NNA. Israel had earlier warned of expanded attacks on "coastal zones" and their inhabitants. The fishermen in the city of Saida quickly moved their boats to safety, as per NNA's reports.

Israel claims to have destroyed 120 targets in an hour

Both the Israeli military and Hezbollah militia continued their relentless attacks on the anniversary of the Hamas's significant attack on Israel. The Israeli military stated that they struck over 120 Hezbollah targets in Lebanon within an hour. Simultaneously, Hezbollah alleged that they fired rockets at two separate locations north of the Israeli city of Haifa.

A day following the Hamas attack on October 7, 2023, Hezbollah launched a second attack against Israel with air strikes. Subsequently, Israel intensified its attacks on the militia's targets in neighboring Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and other top commanders. Approximately a week ago, Israel initiated "limited and targeted" ground operations in southern Lebanon.

In last year's large-scale attack, thousands of Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters infiltrated southern Israel, resulting in the deaths of 1,205 people, predominantly civilians, according to Israeli statistics. Additionally, 251 individuals were taken hostage and transferred to the Gaza Strip; 97 of them are still missing, with 34 believed to have perished.

Since the Hamas attack, Israel has been conducting extensive military operations in the Gaza Strip, resulting in the deaths of over 41,900 people, as per figures from the Hamas-managed health authority, which cannot be independently corroborated.

The European Union, expressing concern over the escalating tensions, released a statement urging both parties to deescalate the situation and adhere to international law. Despite the ongoing hostilities, discussions about potential diplomatic solutions have been ongoing between the United Nations and regional powers, including the European Union.

Read also: