Hezbollah announces a missile strike on Mossad's main headquarters.

In the early hours, Israel's military declared the interception of a missile with a...
In the early hours, Israel's military declared the interception of a missile with a surface-to-surface trajectory, which originated from Lebanon.

For the first time in a while, Israel's warning alarms blared in Tel Aviv and other urban areas. Hezbollah, the Lebanese militant group, allegedly launched a ballistic missile towards Israel, specifically aiming for the Mossad headquarters. Israel's armed forces appeared to respond promptly.

The Shia militia based in Lebanon claimed responsibility for firing a Kader 1 missile, stating that it was directed at the Mossad headquarters situated on the outskirts of Tel Aviv. The launch took place at 6:30 AM local time, the Hezbollah militia of Lebanon confirmed. They accused this headquarters of being involved in the assassination of leaders and the explosion of communication devices, referring to recent Israeli activities last week.

Earlier, the Israeli military declared that they had successfully intercepted a ground-to-ground missile hailing from Lebanon during the morning hours. The incoming projectile was identified and neutralized once the warning alarms blared in Tel Aviv, a military spokesperson reported.

The warning alarms rang out in Tel Aviv and various cities within Israel early morning. The sirens echoed loudly throughout Israel's major urban centers, as the Israeli military announced later. Tel Aviv had last witnessed sirens blaring during the end of May, due to an assault by the Islamic Hamas. Subsequently, the alarms only went off in other parts of the country.

Israel's Intense Assault on Lebanon on Monday

On Monday, Israel's military initiated its most significant offensive against the Iran-supported Hezbollah militia in Lebanon since the onset of the Gaza conflict. Approximately 1600 targets were targeted, resulting in at least 558 fatalities, according to the Lebanese government. Israel launched another wave of attacks on Tuesday.

Tensions in the region have escalated dramatically since the first-ever attack by the Islamic, Hamas-linked terrorist organization against Israel on October 7, 2023.

The Hezbollah militia, claiming responsibility for the missile attack, accused the Mossad headquarters of involvement in recent Israeli activities, such as leader assassinations and communication device explosions. Despite the threat, the Mossad, Israel's intelligence agency, continued to operate, undeterred by the attacks.

