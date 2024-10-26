Hezbollah, advocating for Iran, launches approximately 80 rockets towards residential sectors in northern Israel.

After Israeli air strikes on Iran due to Iranian rocket attacks on Israel, Hezbollah in Lebanon retaliated with a significant rocket assault on Israel. By mid-afternoon on Saturday, approximately 80 rockets launched by Hezbollah had reached Israel, as reported by the Israeli military. Hezbollah declared that it had hit five residential areas in northern Israel, including the Krayot metropolitan area near Haifa, and for the first time, the Iran-supported militia claimed to have attacked the Israeli Air Force base at Tel Nof south of Tel Aviv with drones.

In response, the Israeli military attacked Hezbollah positions in Lebanon on Saturday. According to the Lebanese news agency ANI, the Israeli military demolished houses in the southern Lebanese border village of Adaisseh, a known Hezbollah stronghold. Previously, the Israeli military had reported the explosion of a large stockpile of Hezbollah weapons in Lebanon, causing earthquake alerts in numerous parts of Israel.

The Lebanese Health Ministry reported that an Israeli attack on a medical center in Basurijeh in southern Lebanon had resulted in the death of a paramedic affiliated with Hezbollah's Islamic Health Committee and injuries to five others, including three more rescue workers tied to the Shiite militia. The number of rescuers and paramedics killed in Lebanon since the initiation of hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel now totals 164.

The Israeli military stated that they had conducted "precise" attacks on Iran throughout the night of Friday into Saturday, targeting rocket manufacturing facilities and anti-aircraft missile positions. This was a response to the massive Iranian rocket attack on Israeli territory the previous month, involving around 200 rockets.

Hezbollah in Lebanon is part of the Iran-led "Axis of Resistance" aimed against Israel, which also includes the radical Islamic Palestinian organization Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Its stated objective is the annihilation of Israel. A day after Hamas' attack on Israel on October 7 last year, Hezbollah launched a second front against Israel.

The demolished houses in Adaisseh, a known Hezbollah stronghold, were located in residential areas of southern Lebanon. The five residential areas in northern Israel, including the Krayot metropolitan area, were reportedly hit by Hezbollah during their recent assault.

