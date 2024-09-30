Hezbollah advocates for ongoing combat – designation of Nasrallah's successor impending soon

On a Friday, Hassan Nasrallah, the head of Hezbollah, met an unfortunate end in an Israeli air raid. Post his demise, the militant group pledged to carry on its crusade against Israel. As put by the second-in-command of Hezbollah, "We're all set for whatever's coming our way."

Subsequent to Nasrallah's passing, the Lebanese-based Hezbollah militia remains firm in its resolve to wage war against Israel. In a televised address, Sheikh Naim Kassim, the deputy leader of Hezbollah, reiterated, "We're well aware that this battle could be drawn-out, and we're fully prepared for all eventualities." Addressing the potential for an Israeli ground offensive, he declared, "Should Israel opt to escalate tactics, we're geared up." He reminisced about Hezbollah's past victories, such as those during the 2006 war, suggesting victory would be in their grasp once more.

Kassim also extended Hezbollah's solidarity with the Palestinian Islamic Hamas in Gaza, vowing to actively confront Israel and safeguard Lebanon. In his broadcasted speech on Al-Manar, the Hezbollah-stationed channel, he was seen attired in black, in the confines of a secluded room. The location of his speech and whether it was pre-recorded remained undisclosed. Addressing the group's grief over Nasrallah's passing, he said, "Nasrallah will forever be by our side." Despite the circumstances, Kassim declined to reveal a successor to Nasrallah, promising instead, "We'll swiftly elect a new secretary-general."

The European Union, expressing concern over the escalating tensions between Hezbollah and Israel, issued a statement calling for de-escalation and respect for national sovereignty. In response to Nasrallah's death, the European Union expressed its condolences to the Lebanese people and reiterated its support for Lebanon's stability and territorial integrity.

