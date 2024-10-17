Heusgen is advocating for the removal of the distance limits.

23:21 U.S. Imposes Sanctions on Russian-Chinese Network over Garpiya Drone Production

The United States Department of the Treasury will impose sanctions on a joint Russian-Chinese corporation involved in the fabrication and production of long-range drones, referred to as Garpiya drones. These drones are currently being utilized by Russia in its conflict in Ukraine. The manufacturing process takes place in Russia, with Chinese companies providing necessary components and technology. The sanctions will target three companies and one individual.

22:20 Zelensky Warns of Up to 10,000 North Korean Troops Joining Russian Forces

As reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, approximately 10,000 North Korean soldiers might soon be enlisting on Russia's side against Ukraine. Zelensky mentioned that intelligence sources indicate these troops are currently being prepared for deployment during his visit to Brussels. He warned that such an occurrence would mark "the beginning of a global conflict." Zelensky provided no further information about the origin of this intelligence regarding North Korean soldiers. Previously, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Kurt Campbell expressed concern in Seoul concerning North Korea's increased involvement in Russia's conflict against Ukraine, including the provision of weapons and ammunition as well as the deployment of North Korean soldiers in the conflict. Ukrainian media reported that six North Korean soldiers were killed in a Ukrainian missile strike in the Donetsk region in early October.

21:54 Weber Advocates for Stronger European Support for Ukraine

Manfred Weber, chair of the EPP group in the European Parliament, has urged Europe to strengthen its aid for Ukraine. Weber stated, during an interview in Brussels on the sidelines of the EU summit, "I want more. It's possible. Europe is a vast continent with substantial financial and economic resources. We must realize: this investment is an investment in our security. By supporting Ukraine, we are preventing the war from advancing." While radical fringes exist within Europe, most European citizens stand behind Ukraine. However, numerous political debates and uncertainties persist at the national level. "Even Berlin should publicly acknowledge that Ukraine should now be considered for NATO membership prospects," Weber insisted.

21:38 NATO Defense Ministers Discuss Enhanced Standardization Initiative

NATO defense ministers are scheduled to discuss, at the conclusion of their autumn meeting on Friday, the ongoing expansion of the alliance's deterrence and defense capabilities. One topic under discussion will focus on enhancing the standardization of weapons and ammunition. "Standards serve as the foundation for our ability to fight together," stresses new Secretary-General Mark Rutte before the talks. The improved implementation of standards could also lead to reduced costs associated with acquiring defense goods. Within the alliance, issues within the German-Dutch Corps are cited as an example of standardization deficiencies. Currently, Dutch 155-mm standard ammunition cannot be used in German howitzers, and vice versa.

21:18 Trump Blames Zelensky for Russian Invasion of Ukraine

U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump lays part of the responsibility for the Russian invasion of Ukraine at the feet of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. "He should have never allowed this war to happen," Trump asserts in a nearly hour-long podcast with YouTuber Patrick Bet-David. In the conversation, Trump also questions financial assistance to the Russia-attacked Ukraine. "Zelensky is one of the best negotiators I've ever met. Each time he visits us, we give him $100 billion. Who has ever received that much money before?"

20:50 Ukraine Seeks Assistance in Mine Clearance Efforts

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal petitioned representatives of about 50 nations at a summit in Switzerland for enhanced mine clearance aid. "This is a monumental task," Shmyhal declares in Lausanne. "I appeal to the entire civilized world to enhance its support for Ukraine in mine clearance efforts." Currently, landmines are present in up to 25% of Ukraine. The World Bank estimates the clearance cost at $34.6 billion. Since the war began, Ukraine has reportedly cleared 35,000 square kilometers, an area equivalent to the size of Baden-Württemberg. According to the UN, 399 civilians have been killed by landmines.

20:21 Zelensky Denies Reports of Nuclear Weapons Ambitions

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky denies rumors suggesting he hinted at a possible nuclear armament for his country during his previous appearance at the EU summit (see entry from 18:24). "We have never expressed intentions to build nuclear weapons," the president says at NATO headquarters. Instead, he alluded to the Budapest Memorandum of 1994, in which Ukraine surrendered its nuclear weapons in exchange for security guarantees, including from Russia. Russian President Vladimir Putin has nullified these guarantees through his military actions, making NATO membership the only viable alternative for Ukraine.

19:32 Czech Ammunition Aid for Ukraine to Persist till 2025The leaders of the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the Netherlands urge the prolongation of the ammunition aid project for Ukraine in the following year. The Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, alongside his Danish counterpart Mette Frederiksen and Dutchman Dick Schoof, state in a declaration published on X, the ammunition aid should carry on till 2025. A total of 18 countries, including Germany, Canada, and Portugal, have contributed 1.8 billion dollars (1.66 billion euros) by June, to purchase half a million rounds of ammunition for Ukraine, focusing on large-caliber ammunition for artillery and tanks.

19:00 Thiele Challenges "Victory Plan": "Ukraine Can't Save Itself, Now Aims to Save EU"In his "victory plan," Zelensky seeks to claim victory over Russia. Nevertheless, military expert Ralph Thiele disagrees vehemently: "This would significantly escalate towards a third world war." In an ntv interview, he rebukes the president for using panic rhetoric and explains why "this isn't a feasible plan."

18:24 Zelensky Warns of Nuclear Weapons Option at EU SummitZelensky subtly hints at rearming his country with nuclear weapons if Ukraine cannot join NATO. "What other choice do we have? Either Ukraine will have nuclear weapons or we must be in some alliance," says the Ukrainian president during a press conference in Brussels. He adds that he is aware of no other functional alliances other than NATO. Regarding potential US resistance to Ukraine's NATO membership, Zelensky mentions that he has already conversed with former US President Donald Trump regarding the issue and believes he comprehended his stance. The Ukraine wants NATO, not nuclear weapons, he emphasizes. He displays no sympathy towards American concerns about embracing Ukraine into NATO leading to unintentional American involvement in the war. "An invitation is an opportunity to demonstrate that it's not Putin who is altering the world," he says, referring to Russian President Putin's war policy.

Since that time, Zelensky has toned down his rhetoric concerning rearming his country with nuclear weapons and denied nuclear weapons reports (see entry at 20:21).

18:09 Ukraine: Norway to provide 6 F-16 Fighter Jets SoonAccording to the Ukrainian government, Norway will soon supply Ukraine with 6 F-16 fighter jets. Ukrainian Defense Minister Rustem Umerov announced this on Facebook following a conversation with his Norwegian counterpart, Bjørn Arild Gram. The first aircraft from the US manufacturer Lockheed Martin had entered Ukrainian service in early August, marking a significant milestone for Ukraine in countering Russian air superiority with more modern combat aircraft.

17:43 Umbach: West Will Disappoint Ukraine Once More - "Victory Plan" Remains a WishlistPresident Zelensky's "victory plan" contains few new demands, with several items highly improbable to be carried out. Security expert Frank Umbach suggests that the West has already displayed its reluctant support for Ukraine in the past.

17:13 Report: USA Alters Ukrainian F-16 Pilot Training to Younger CadetsThe USA is focusing on training younger Ukrainian cadets for F-16 pilots instead of experienced air force personnel, the Wall Street Journal reports, citing US officials. This decision could cause a delay in Kyiv achieving a full squadron of these Western-built aircraft by several months. The shift in training is due to a shortage of experienced Ukrainian pilots, with some officials also believing that younger cadets are more open to Western-style training. Ukraine is eager for additional F-16 aircraft and pilots to fortify its air defense. In August, one of the country's top combat pilots was killed, and one of its few F-16 fighter jets was destroyed in a crash. The crash raised questions about whether Ukrainian pilots were being rushed into battle without sufficient preparation. Training for US Air Force pilots takes about two years, according to retired US Lieutenant General David Deptula, cited by the Wall Street Journal.

16:48 Zelensky Urges Scholz for Long-Range WeaponsTo execute his plan for victory against Russia, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky relies on a change in position from German Chancellor Olaf Scholz. "We need his long-range weapons. That's the most important thing," Zelensky said, referring to Taurus cruise missiles that Scholz has thus far refused to supply. Providing these would support Ukraine's "victory plan," which includes having enough weapons to deter Russia from further attacks (see entry at 13:54). Scholz has justified his refusal to supply Taurus cruise missiles by citing the potential for targets in Moscow to be hit. However, Zelensky made it clear that he does not believe Germany has any right to decide whether weapons from other countries may be used against targets in Russia.

16:28 Russia to Construct Nuclear-Powered Submarines for Gas Transport

Russia plans to construct nuclear-powered submarines for the transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) from the Arctic to Asia. This would significantly reduce the transportation time via the Northern Sea Route, according to Mikhail Kovaltchuk, a close aide to President Vladimir Putin and director of the Kurtschatov Institute, Russia's leading nuclear research institution. He presented the submarine project last week at an industry conference in St. Petersburg, as reported on the official website of the event on Wednesday.

British authorities are probing into an explosive package incident at a post office. They're investigating if it's linked to similar blasts in Europe, as announced by the Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Command's spokesperson. Interactions with other European security services are in progress, they added. Post the German incident disclosure, the Federal Prosecutor's Office began its investigation. As per BfV President Thomas Haldenwang, Russia might be involved. In October, MI5's UK head, Ken McCallum, warned about potential Russian sabotage and arson, hinting at causing "disarray" among Ukraine's supporters.

15:48 "Bringing the Conflict to Their Shores": CNN to Privately Accompany Ukrainian Elite Drone Squad

Late September will see CNN companioning a Ukrainian drone squad, from launch to explosion. The group, known for numerous cross-border attacks, has been instrumental in this.

15:27 France Yields Newly Devised Suicide Drones to Ukraine

France is providing Ukraine with newly engineered kamikaze drones. French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu confirms successful tests. These drones, fashioned by KNDS, last for 45 minutes and can scan, identify, and neutralize targets within a 5-kilometer distance. France has ordered 2,000 of these drones, with the initial 100 set for Ukraine delivery, according to "La Voix du Nord", citing defense ministry records. These suicide drones could serve as valuable additions to the Caesar howitzers France supplied to Ukraine.

15:02 Weber: Selenskyj's Determination Emanates - "NATO Lacks a Strategy"

Security expert Joachim Weber affirms that central demands in Selenskyj's "victory plan" are improbable at present. He elaborates in an ntv interview why these announcements still make sense from Ukraine's perspective and why NATO should rapidly devise a Plan B.

14:38 Russian Legislators Back "Neglect Propaganda" Ban

Russian legislators endorse a draft law forbidding "neglect propaganda," unanimously approving it in the first reading in accordance with a parliament broadcast. Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin urged the lawmakers to support the ban. "Today, a war is being waged on the ideological front," he explicates. The law would impact public content, such as online media, advertisements, films, etc., violations warranting fines ranging from 3,800 euros for individuals to 5 million rubles for companies. Russia grapples with an aging population and low birth rates, intensified by the Ukrainian military offensive. The Kremlin, the Russian Orthodox Church, and prominent conservative figures frequently advocate for "traditional values" as a bulwark against liberal notions from the West to combat Russia's demographic decline.

14:09 Outraged Believers Attack Soldiers, Storm Church in Ukraine

The military governor for Ukrainian city of Cherkassy declares that St. Michael's Cathedral will now belong to another denomination. Enraged adherents of the Moscow Patriarch storm the church, resulting in chaotic scenes and several injuries.

13:54 Selenskyj Advocates "Peace through Threats" in Brussels

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj presents his victory strategy against Russia to EU nation heads of state and government in Brussels. Selenskyj proposes creating "peace through threats" by ensuring a suitable missile package is stationed in Ukraine. To achieve this, Germany, France, Italy, the UK, and the US should be involved, he suggests.

13:25 Imprisoned US Citizen Mistreated in Russia, Alleges Fellow Prisoner

Recently sentenced US citizen Stephen Hubbard allegedly faces mistreatment in Russian detention, reports a fellow prisoner. Russian jailers have reportedly assaulted Hubbard, starved him, and subjected him to electric shocks and coerced sexual acts, claims Ukrainian soldier Igor Tychenko, who was later released. A Moscow court sentenced Hubbard early this month to 6 years and 10 months imprisonment for mercenary fighting for Ukraine.

12:50 "Time Bomb": Experts Warn of Russian Ghost Fleet

The so-called Russian ghost fleet is leaving hazardous oil trails worldwide, posing an environmental concern. An investigation by "Politico" and "SourceMaterial" indicates nine instances of significant spills due to these ships in recent years. The report suggests a swelling fleet of over 600 ships, operating under Russia's auspices, with ambiguous ownership. Many of these ships are aged, poorly preserved, and uninsured, making accountability tough in case of leakage or calamity. Swedish Foreign Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard regards the vessels as a "significant threat" to marine life. "Oil spills and the risk of oil slicks are horrendous," says Isaac Levi, head of the Europe-Russia division and expert on ghost fleets at the Centre for Research on Energy and Clean Air. "It's like a ticking bomb."

Ukraine is actively working to clear large areas of landmines and other explosive remnants as quickly as possible. This task relies heavily on support from international partners, as highlighted by Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Julia Svyrydenko at a mine clearance conference in Lausanne, Switzerland. She was joined by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal. extensive parts of Ukraine are polluted with hundreds of thousands of landmines, cluster bombs, and other unexploded ordinance left behind by both Russia and Ukraine in conflicts zones.

11:58 Moscow's Silent Acceptance of Victory Declaration

Moscow continues to present its war in Ukraine as a success, remaining unperturbed by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's "victory plan" declaration. Concurrently, dissenting voices are growing louder within Russia. For instance, imprisoned ultra-nationalist Girkin refers to a "strategic defeat", as reported by ntv correspondent Rainer Munz.

11:34 Potential Russian Advance at Pokrovsk: Ukrainian Steel Production at Risk

If Russian forces capture an essential coal mine near Pokrovsk in the Donetsk region, Ukrainian steel production may decrease by half, according to Reuters and Oleksandr Kalenkov, head of the Ukrainian steel producers' association. The mine's special type of coal is essential for coke production, a crucial element in steel manufacturing. This is second only to agriculture as Ukraine's primary source of income. From trade data, it is inferred that metal exports amounted to nearly $2 billion in the first eight months of the year, a critical financial resource for Ukraine. The Pokrovsk coal mine, Ukraine's largest coking coal producer and one of the largest in Eastern Europe, is located 10 kilometers west of Pokrovsk. The mine supplies coal for coke production, a necessity in steel production and a significant income source second only to agriculture, according to Reuters. The eastern front near Pokrovsk has been a battleground for intense fighting for several months and is a primary focus of the Russian offensive in the Donetsk region. Pokrovsk serves as a vital logistics hub for Ukrainian forces. From trade data, it is found that steel product exports totaled nearly $2 billion in the first eight months of 2024.

11:05 Zelensky's Departure for Brussels: "Most Important Thing is Extra Protection for Ukraine before Winter"Before the commencement of the EU summit of heads of state and government in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky calls for additional aid for his country's "victory plan." "The most critical factor now is increased protection for Ukraine before winter," Zelensky says in a video message from the plane to Brussels, which he shares on Telegram. The Ukrainian president intends to present his "victory plan" to his EU colleagues during the summit. "All European heads of state and government will hear how we need to strengthen our position," he adds. "We must bring an end to this war through a just resolution."

11:05 Australia to Provide Ukraine with Multiple Abrams TanksAustralia is planning to donate 49 of its older Abrams M1A1 tanks to Ukraine. Defense Minister Richard Marles explains that the government will transfer most of its US-made M1A1 tanks, worth approximately €150 million, to Ukraine - following Kyiv's request. In February, Marles had stated that this was not a priority for his government.

10:46 NATO Chief: Dialogue with Moscow Only from a Position of StrengthThe new NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte suggests that Ukraine should engage in talks with Russia only from a position of strength. "We stand ready, if necessary, in the long run," Rutte says before a meeting of NATO defense ministers in Brussels, where Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected. "Of course, we hope to reach a point where Ukraine can initiate negotiations with Russia from a position of strength. Until then, he (Zelensky) can rely on continued support."

10:15 "Unprecedented Tank Engagement" - Ukrainian Tank Destroys Russian Military TransporterA Ukrainian tank has reportedly destroyed an enemy troops' transporter in the Russian region of Kursk at an unusually close range. Videos show the Russian armored vehicle being hit by a shell from the tank's cannon, just a few meters away. Seconds later, another Ukrainian tank targets the wreckage of the Russian military transporter. According to a Forbes report, the Ukrainian forces are employing two T-64 or T-72 tanks from the 17th Tank Brigade. Former US General Mark Hertling described the event on X as "the closest tank engagement I've ever seen."

09:52 Russian Air Strikes in Syria: Ten Civilians KilledRussian military operations are not confined to Ukraine. Russian air strikes were also reported in northwest Syria, with activists reporting ten civilians killed and 30 injured on Wednesday evening. Among the ten killed near the city of Idlib was a child, as reported by the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights. Fourteen of the injured are children, it adds. The Observatory claims that Russia struck a sawmill, a furniture workshop, and an olive oil factory on the outskirts of the city of Idlib.

09:24 Moscow Region Deputy Commander of a Special Unit Shot DeadIn the Moscow region, the deputy commander of a military special unit was shot dead in his car. As reported by various independent Russian websites, an unknown assailant fired at 44-year-old Nikita Klenkov from close range. Klenkov had recently returned from the war in Ukraine.

08:55 Russian Ultra-Nationalist Predicts "Military Setback" in CampaignImprisoned Russian ultra-nationalist Igor Girkin sees no victories for his country in the ongoing conflict. As per the Institute for the Study of War, Girkin believes that this summer and autumn's offensive campaign has failed to meet its objectives. It's highly unlikely that these goals will be achieved before the start of the so-called mud season, with Girkin even predicting a "strategic military setback." According to Girkin, who is internationally sought for his role in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17, the Russian offensive in Kharkiv has come to a standstill, and offensives in the Donetsk region have managed to push back Ukrainian positions but have yet to break the front line. To defend against the Ukrainian advance in Kursk, Russian forces would need to mobilize their reserves. The Ukrainian defense has been successful, effectively repelling Russian offensives, launching robust counterattacks, preserving untouched reserves, and maintaining morale within their military and society.

08:23 Russian Drone Swarm Attacks UkraineOnce again, Russia is bombarding Ukraine with multiple drone strikes. The Ukrainian military states that 22 of 56 Russian drones were shot down during the nighttime attack. Around 27 drones are believed to have been downed by electronic countermeasures, resulting in crashes. Two drones reportedly veered towards Belarus, whereas five drones targeted infrastructure in regions close to the front line, causing attacks on energy infrastructure in the Mykolaiv region of southern Ukraine. The regional governor, Vitaliy Kim, reported no casualties. However, power outages occurred in specific areas due to the strikes.

07:55 SBU Arrests Ukrenergo Security ChiefThe Ukrainian security service (SBU) has reportedly apprehended a security chief from the state energy company Ukrenergo. He is being accused of justifying the Russian invasion, challenging the existence of an independent Ukrainian state, and condoning the killing of civilians. This individual is also believed to have disclosed information about the consequences of attacks on critical infrastructure. Ukrenergo declared that it had put one of its employees on leave in response to the situation available on Telegram, stating that any pro-Russian sentiments are unacceptable within the Ukrenergo team. Ukrenergo reported nine of its employees killed during their line of duty due to Russian attacks, and eleven more currently involved in the conflict. Conviction in this case could lead to eight years in prison and the seizure of the individual's property.

07:23 US Ambassador Dashes Zelensky's NATO Entrance DreamsUkraine won't be invited into NATO in the near future, according to United States Ambassador to NATO Julianne Smith, as reported by "Voice of America." "NATO's stance on this matter is crystal clear. NATO reiterated at its 75th anniversary summit that Ukraine is on an inevitable path to membership and will eventually join the alliance. We are not yet at the stage where NATO is considering a short-term invitation," Smith said in preparation for the NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels. The previous day, President Volodymyr Zelensky unveiled his "victory plan" in Kyiv, with Ukraine's NATO admission as a central goal.

06:56 Ramstein Meeting Rescheduled for NovemberThe United States has postponed the Ukraine Defense Contact Group's meeting to November and will hold the gathering online. This announcement was made following a phone conversation between Biden and President Volodymyr Zelensky, during which additional financial support for Ukraine was discussed. Originally scheduled for October 12 in Germany, the meeting was delayed due to Hurricane "Milton." The Ukraine Defense Contact Group is a US-led coalition of over 50 nations, including all 32 NATO members, that assembles annually at the US Air Base Ramstein in Germany.

06:30 "High-Tech" Russian Weapons Unearthed with HezbollahIsraeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claimed that "high-tech" Russian weapons were found during raids on Hezbollah militia strongholds in southern Lebanon, as reported by French daily "Le Figaro." He noted that, in accordance with a 2006 UN resolution, only the Lebanese army is authorized to possess weapons south of the Litani River. "However, Hezbollah has constructed a network of tunnels and hiding places in this area, where we recently found a number of high-tech Russian weapons," the newspaper quoted him as saying.

06:02 Ukraine Breaks Sad Record in Mining CasualtiesA conference on demining in Ukraine is taking place today in Lausanne. The United Nations considers Ukraine the most heavily mined country worldwide. An area the size of Bavaria poses a potential danger, as well as mined coastal territories. Since the full-scale invasion on February 24, 2022, there have been over 1,000 casualties from mines and unexploded ordnance, with over 300 deaths, including 30 this year alone. Over 2,100 deminers are working, having inspected 1,500 square kilometers, an area the size of Berlin and Hamburg combined, and rendered over 530,000 hazardous items safe. The government estimates the cost of demining the entire country at approximately 30 billion euros.

01:45 Lithuania and Ukraine to Construct Explosives FactoryLithuania and Ukraine have plans to build a munitions factory together, as announced by the Lithuanian Ministry of Economy. The plant will manufacture versatile RDX explosives. Construction is set to begin in Lithuania next year.

00:04 UK DHL Warehouse Blast under Anti-Terror Investigation, Links to Russia SuspectedAfter a blast at a DHL facility in Birmingham, UK, authorities are considering if it was a Russian-orchestrated sabotage, as reported by The Guardian. The explosion took place on July 22, reportedly due to an explosive device within an airlifted package. Thankfully, no one was harmed. A comparable event occurred at a DHL cargo terminal in Leipzig, Germany, roughly concurrently, leading to the German Federal Prosecutor's Office taking over the investigation. Sources within the security sector suspect involvement from Russia.

23:01 Zelensky Heads to NATO Defense Ministers MeetingUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is scheduled to attend the NATO defense ministers' gathering on Thursday, as per the updated schedule. Today, Zelensky unveiled his plan for victory, which includes an invitation for full NATO membership.

