Labor market - Hessian unemployment figures expected for December
The employment agency will report on the Hessian labor market in December this Wednesday (10.00 a.m.). In November, around 182,000 people were registered as unemployed, resulting in a state rate of 5.2 percent. A positive trend reversal was not foreseeable. For the year 2024, which has just begun, the agency's regional directorate expects unemployment figures to rise due to the weak economy.
Read also:
- A clan member is punished here
- Traffic lawyer warns: Don't talk to the police!
- Will he be convicted as Jutta's murderer after 37 years?
- He also wanted to kill his cousin
Source: www.stern.de