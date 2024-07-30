- Hessen to expect heat wave and storm

Heatwave hits Hessen today, with plenty of sunshine, few clouds, and high temperatures ranging from 30 to 34 degrees Celsius. The German Weather Service (DWD) predicts similar temperatures on Wednesday, after a brief overnight cool-down but with dry conditions. It will be hot and humid, with temperatures between 29 and 34 degrees.

However, the sunny weather will be increasingly replaced by clouds throughout the day. In the afternoon, the high temperatures will result in heavy rain, hail, thunderstorms, and gusty winds. Overnight, temperatures will drop to lows of 16 to 19 degrees under rainy conditions.

Thursday will also be marked by severe weather, with high temperatures of 26 to 30 degrees and rain and thunderstorms in many regions. Towards the end of the week, there will be little change in this pattern.

Despite the intense heat wave, the German Weather Service advises people to stay hydrated and seek shade during the afternoon's anticipated heavy downpour. However, Thursday's severe weather could escalate fire risks due to the heat wave's persistent dry conditions.

