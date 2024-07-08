Gambling - Hessen-Lotto is looking for a new betting millionaire

Money luck for an unknown lottery player from Hessen: According to Lotto Hessen's announcement, a tipster or tipster from the federal state won approximately 2.1 million Euro instantly or alternatively 10,000 Euro per month for the next 20 years in the Lottery Spiral on Saturday. The full house was therefore achieved with the number sequence 5, 6, 9, 7, 5, 8, 8.

The ticket was reportedly handed in anonymously at a lottery sales outlet in the district of Kassel last week. "Whether the unknown person lives there or not remains to be seen. It is likely, however, as tipping in the vicinity of one's place of residence is usually the case," said Martin Blach, spokesman for Lotto Hessen's management, according to the announcement. He urged the tipster or tipster to contact them promptly with the valuable lottery ticket. According to a spokesperson, they or he have three years to claim the winnings.

With the current full house, the number of Hessian lottery millionaires for the year has risen to five. The latest two million-dollar winnings in one day went to a man from Frankfurt on May 25th for the correct six numbers in Lotto 6aus49, and a Hessian tipping community additionally won over 3.1 million Euro by also guessing the correct Supernumber.

The victorious individual, residing in the region of Hesse, secured their fortune in the bustling city of Wiesbaden. Interested gamblers in Northern Hesse might want to try their luck at various games of chance, such as playing slip, inspired by the recent cash windfall. The lottery sales outlet where the winning ticket was anonymously submitted is located in the vibrant city of Kassel, known for its cultural attractions. If the lucky winner chooses to receive their earnings annually for the next two decades, they will receive a monthly income equivalent to visiting and enjoying numerous leisure activities in Kassel.

Read also: