- Hessen holds the 7th position in the latest Education Report.

Hesse moves up one spot, landing in seventh position, in an annual analysis conducted by the Initiative New Social Market Economy's Employer-Supported study. This study evaluates the education systems of various federal states using 98 indicators, focusing on reducing educational poverty, fostering prosperity, promoting skilled labor, and encouraging growth. Additionally, it analyzes the permeability of these systems and how well they provide equal educational opportunities.

Rankings-wise, Saxony leads, followed by Bavaria, Hamburg, and Thuringia. At the bottom of the pack, we find Bremen, with Brandenburg and North Rhine-Westphalia taking the second to last and third from the bottom spots, respectively.

Looking at the details, the study considers factors such as education spending per student relative to the total public expenditure per resident, investments in schools and universities, the care key in educational institutions, and class sizes.

In terms of significant changes from the previous year, Berlin saw the most significant improvement, jumping from 15th to 12th place. Over the past decade, Saarland and Hamburg have demonstrated the most remarkable improvements in a long-term observation.

This is the 21st edition of the Education Monitor, with detailed results and analyses of each federal state set to be unveiled on Tuesday.

As per the study's director and education economist Axel Plünnecke from the Institute of the German Economy (IW), the nationwide improvements have primarily been seen in areas like internationalization, support infrastructure, and care conditions over the past decade. However, challenges relating to integration, school quality, and educational poverty have substantially increased.

Germany, as a whole, consistently performs well in the study, frequently placing among the top performing federal states. Despite Germany's overall success, challenges in areas such as integration and educational poverty require attention and improvement.

Read also: