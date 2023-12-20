Skip to content
Hesse is heading for record levels of electricity from solar power

Solar modules of a photovoltaic system on the roof of Frankfurt School.

Energy - Hesse is heading for record levels of electricity from solar power

Hesse is heading for new highs in electricity generation from solar energy in 2023. Following the record expansion of photovoltaic systems with a total output of 381 megawatts (MW) in 2022, 283 MW had already been put into operation in the first six months of this year, announced Economics Minister Tarek Al-Wazir (Greens) in Wiesbaden. "The demand for photovoltaic systems on roofs and balconies remains high. The year 2023 will be another record year for energy generated from the sun."

In the first half of 2023, 57 percent of the electricity generated in Hesse came from solar energy, according to the energy monitoring report. In the first six months of this year, the net expansion of wind energy amounted to 93.4 MW. In the two previous years, the combined newly installed capacity amounted to 112.7 MW.

"The lull is behind us, the expansion of wind power in Hesse is picking up speed again," explained Al-Wazir. According to a register from the Federal Network Agency, 36 new wind turbines had been put into operation in Hesse in 2023 by the beginning of December - compared to just 15 in 2022. According to the Minister of Economic Affairs, around 450 wind turbines are currently "in the pipeline" in Hesse, i.e. either already approved or in the approval process.

