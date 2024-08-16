- He's giving away his fashion no-gos in the fall.

Even though summer is still in full swing, it's not too early to start thinking about fashion for the cooler autumn days. As we look ahead to the upcoming fall/winter season, designer Steffen Schraut (54) shares his fashion don'ts for the cooler months. His latest collection has been available at QVC since late July. While Schraut advocates for breaking free from fashion dictates, there are still some things he suggests avoiding.

What are your fashion don'ts for the fall/winter 2024 season?

Steffen Schraut: Chunky boots or heavy-duty boots can be a challenge for many women and need to be paired carefully to avoid looking oversized. They're often heavy and have rigid soles, so they're on my no-go list. For those who still want a statement shoe, knee-high boots in bold colors are a great alternative. I have a model in my QVC collection made of velvety leather with a pointed toe and penny heel in fuchsia and pine green - very feminine and trendy! A casual option for fall is also sneakers with a slightly more robust sole.

And what about tops?

Schraut: The first thing that comes to mind are logo-printed sweaters, as I've seen some unflattering versions lately. They often look too loud and distract from the overall aesthetic of the outfit. In general, logos don't look good on knitwear and tend to blur. If you still want to make a statement, I'd recommend prints, patches, or a bold necklace over a simple shirt. Another no-no for fall and winter is crop tops. They just don't fit the aesthetic of the season and aren't practical when it's really cold.

What jackets should we wear in fall and winter, and which ones should we avoid?

Schraut: I love the variety of jackets in the cooler seasons, so anything goes as long as you like it. However, one absolute no-no is real fur. It's not only unethical but also outdated. If you like the fur look, opt for synthetic alternatives. A more modern and cozy option is teddy fur, which was trendy last year and will continue to be this fall and winter.

Skirts, pants, ... what should we keep in our closets?

Schraut: Distressed jeans with holes were popular for a long time, but I'd advise against them for the upcoming season. I'm hoping for a return to more laid-back elegance. It's not only an upgrade for your appearance but also boosts your self-confidence.

