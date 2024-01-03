Skip to content
Hertha training kick-off with returning players, but without Reese

Hertha go into the first training session of the year with an almost complete squad. But one important player is missing.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai expects his pros back. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hertha BSC have started their preparations for the second half of the Bundesliga season with a number of returning players, but without key player Fabian Reese. The 26-year-old will not yet take part in training again following his infection at the end of last year, Hertha wrote on the platform X, formerly Twitter. "He will only return to training when his values are back to 100%," it said. Reese had already missed Berlin's last game before the winter break against Osnabrück on December 16 of last year due to the infection.

Otherwise, coach Pal Dardai was able to welcome all the professionals to the first training session of the new year. Bence and Palko Dardai, Jeremy Dudziak, Ibrahim Maza and Agustín Rogel returned after lengthy injury lay-offs and completed individual sessions. The four attacking players in particular had been sorely missed.

The Berliners will travel to the training camp in Alicante (Spain) from January 7 to 14. Before that, a test match against third division side FC Erzgebirge Aue is scheduled for Saturday (14:00) in Berlin. Hertha only plan to make new signings in the winter if other players leave the club.

Under the Spanish sun, the seventh-placed team in the table will be fine-tuning for the start of the second half of the season against Fortuna Düsseldorf on January 21. The Berliners are six points behind third place in the relegation places. Hertha will face 1. FC Kaiserslautern in the DFB Cup quarter-finals at the end of January.

