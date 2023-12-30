Skip to content
Hertha sports director Weber: Talents as a framework for the future

Hertha is increasingly relying on young talent from its own academy. Sports director Weber praises the development and sees it as an opportunity.

Benjamin Weber, sports director of Hertha BSC, smiles before the meeting. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Hertha sporting director Benjamin Weber has expressed his satisfaction with the progress made by the second division club's young talents. "We now have 13 players from our own youth squad in the professional squad, ten of whom have already made appearances. As a rule, four to five of them are in the starting eleven," the 43-year-old told the "Bild" newspaper. "That's an incredible rate and it takes courage on the part of the coach to get the players on the pitch. Of course it makes your heart beat faster."

Weber himself was head of the Hertha academy for a long time. He has been the Berlin club's sporting director since the start of 2023. In order to keep the young players, they must continue to be convinced of the Berlin way, which Hertha has proclaimed due to financial constraints, among other things, said Weber. The capital city club wants to be successful in sporting terms with the young players and also trigger emotions among the fans through the high level of identification.

"We have a huge opportunity to build a framework for the future with these young talents. They should be the foundation of Hertha BSC in the coming years," he said. "With Ibrahim Maza, Bence Dardai, Pascal Klemens and goalkeeper Tim Goller alone, there are four players in the professional team who could still play at U19 level." Of course, experienced professionals are also needed.

