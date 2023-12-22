Bundesliga 2 - Hertha BSC with two test matches in the training camp

Second-division soccer team Hertha BSC will play two test matches during their training camp in Spain. First, the Berliners will face Belgian first division side KV Mechelen on January 10 (14:00) near Alicante, followed three days later (16:00) by top Scottish club Glasgow Rangers.

From January 7 to 14, the capital team will prepare in southern Europe for the start of the second half of the season on January 21 against Fortuna Düsseldorf. "The conditions on site should help us to ensure that our team can concentrate on preparing for the second half of the season and the upcoming sporting challenges," said sporting director Benjamin Weber.

Training kicks off for the Berliners on January 3. Three days later, FC Erzgebirge Aue will visit the Olympiapark for the first test.

Source: www.stern.de