- Hertha BSC to lend Kanga again

Hertha BSC loans out Wilfried Kanga again. As the club from the 2nd Bundesliga announced, Kanga will now play for the Welsh club Cardiff City in the second tier of English football.

The 26-year-old had joined Hertha from Young Boys Bern in 2022. The Ivorian played 23 Bundesliga games for the Berliners before being loaned out to Standard Lüttich in Belgium last season.

After being loaned out to Standard Lüttich in Belgium, Kanga returns to Hertha BSC for the new season.

