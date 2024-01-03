Skip to content
Hertha BSC starts preparation for second half of season

Coach Pal Dardai has asked the professionals of second-division soccer club Hertha BSC to attend their first training session on Wednesday. The long-injured attacking players Palko and Bence Dardai, Jeremy Dudziak and Ibrahim Maza could return to the team.

Hertha coach Pal Dardai expects his professionals back. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Bundesliga 2 - Hertha BSC starts preparation for second half of season

Under the Spanish sun, the team in seventh place in the table will be fine-tuning for the second-round opener against Fortuna Düsseldorf on January 21. The Berliners will travel to Alicante from January 7 to 14. Before that, a test match against third division side FC Erzgebirge Aue is scheduled in Berlin on Saturday (14:00). Hertha are only planning to make new signings in the winter if other players leave the club.

Latest