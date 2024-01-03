Bundesliga 2 - Hertha BSC starts preparation for second half of season

Coach Pal Dardai has asked the professionals of second-division soccer club Hertha BSC to attend their first training session on Wednesday. The long-injured attacking players Palko and Bence Dardai, Jeremy Dudziak and Ibrahim Maza could return to the team.

Under the Spanish sun, the team in seventh place in the table will be fine-tuning for the second-round opener against Fortuna Düsseldorf on January 21. The Berliners will travel to Alicante from January 7 to 14. Before that, a test match against third division side FC Erzgebirge Aue is scheduled in Berlin on Saturday (14:00). Hertha are only planning to make new signings in the winter if other players leave the club.

