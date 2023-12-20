Skip to content
Herrmann welcomes EU asylum compromise

Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) has praised the European Union's asylum compromise, but at the same time called for further development in the coming years. "This political agreement is an important signal to the world," said Herrmann in Fürth on Wednesday. "Europe is capable...

Joachim Herrmann (CSU), Minister of the Interior of Bavaria. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Migration - Herrmann welcomes EU asylum compromise

Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann (CSU) has praised the European Union 's asylum compromise, but at the same time called for further development in the coming years. "This political agreement is an important signal to the world," said Herrmann in Fürth on Wednesday. "Europe is capable of acting, Europe is taking measures to limit irregular migration", said the Bavarian Interior Minister. Among other things, the compromise provides for the introduction of asylum procedures at the EU's external borders and a binding solidarity mechanism among the member states.

"We must be very vigilant in the coming months", Herrmann warned, however. The measures from the compromise would only gradually take effect, in some cases not for another year and a half. In addition, the compromise must also be further developed politically. For example, benefits for asylum seekers must be standardized across the EU in order to limit incentives for internal migration.

Herrmann also called for Algeria, Tunisia, Morocco, India and Armenia to be classified as safe countries of origin. This is the unanimous position of all interior ministers in Germany.

The Minister made it clear that immigration is fundamentally needed in Germany and Bavaria. "If anyone wants to tell the German people that we don't need any immigration at all - that's complete nonsense," he said. Both the steady population growth in Bavaria and the increase in employment are largely due to immigration.

However, many of the immigrants, including recognized asylum seekers, are unemployed. The number is simply too large to be able to integrate them properly into the labor market, said Herrmann. The fact that many asylum seekers come to Germany with virtually no training is proving to be a hindrance. "Vocational training then starts from scratch." The situation is different for war refugees from Ukraine. However, there are new challenges here, such as the burden on schools due to the high proportion of children and young people.

Source: www.stern.de

