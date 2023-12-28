Minister of the Interior - Herrmann sees migration as the number one topic in 2024

According to Bavaria's Minister of the Interior Joachim Herrmann, migration is the most important security policy issue in 2024. "We must limit illegal migration immediately and effectively," said the CSU politician in Nuremberg on Thursday. Bavaria will continue to face major domestic and security policy challenges in 2024.

According to Herrmann, the number of asylum applications in Germany has risen by 60 percent compared to the previous year - from January to November 2023 inclusive to around 305,000. Although the number of arrivals has recently decreased, this is no reason to sound the all-clear, Herrmann said. At the same time, he announced that controls in the border region would be continued and renewed his appeal to the federal government to extend stationary border controls until effective controls are ensured at the EU's external borders.

With a view to the recently concluded EU asylum compromise, the Interior Minister called for further measures: "It is now necessary to harmonize benefits for asylum seekers across Europe, taking into account the respective cost of living." There should also be more migration agreements with important countries of origin and transit.

Herrmann announced an expansion of civil protection and disaster control as a further aspect of the Free State's security policy in 2024. At the beginning of 2024, the Council of Ministers will deal with the topic of civil protection as a cross-level and cross-departmental overall task, said Herrmann. This will also include preventative measures for flood protection.

The minister called on the federal government to increase spending on civil protection and disaster control. In the draft federal budget for 2024, the funds for this would not be increased, but cut. This is out of the question and shows a complete lack of prioritization, Herrmann said. The federal government must present a program with at least ten billion euros for the next ten years.

With regard to New Year's Eve in Bavaria, Herrmann spoke of the intensive preparations made by the police. With a high presence and consistent intervention, conditions such as those on New Year's Eve 2015 in Cologne or at the turn of the year 2022/2023 in Berlin would be prevented.

