- Herrmann conducts a midpoint assessment of the border patrol's performance

Amidst the controversy about turning away refugees at Germany's border, Bavaria's Interior Minister Joachim Herrmann and Justice Minister Georg Eisenreich (both from CSU) are planning to check out a border patrol station in Burghausen today (11:00 AM). Herrmann intends to sum up the Bavarian Border Police's performance during his visit and emphasize the need, according to him, for a stronger stance against unauthorized immigration.

The Bavarian Border Police sets itself apart as a remarkable unit in the Free State, working alongside the Federal Police and offering extra support, especially during border surveillance and occasional border checks. In recent times, Bavarian Minister-President Markus Söder (CSU) pointed out over 100,000 occurrences of surveillance activity solely by the Bavarian Border Police within the system.

The border dividing Bavaria and Austria serves as a preferred route for smugglers who bring refugees into Germany illegally. These refugees have already entered Europe through the so-called Balkan route. According to Herrmann, entering Germany is rarely justified as Austria currently offers safety and refugees face no life-threatening situations in other EU countries.

